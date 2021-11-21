Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SERA opened at $10.80 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

SERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

