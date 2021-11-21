Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post sales of $20.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 748,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

