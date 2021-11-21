Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

SEM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.