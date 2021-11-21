SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,373.50

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,373.50 ($17.94) and last traded at GBX 1,373.50 ($17.94), with a volume of 88014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £16.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.63.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

