SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

