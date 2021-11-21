Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $56.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $61.33 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $146.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SHIP remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,812. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.