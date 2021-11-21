SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 14th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSKF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.