Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DNMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

