Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $425.25

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.25 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 35,982 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Science Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £198.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.59.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

