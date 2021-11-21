Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

SDGR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

