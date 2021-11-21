Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 5%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27. 120,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,344,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

