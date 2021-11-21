SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 862.0 days.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

SALRF stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

