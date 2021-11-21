salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

