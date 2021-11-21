salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

