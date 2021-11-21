saffron.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $45.30 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $493.21 or 0.00832692 BTC on exchanges. saffron.finance has a market cap of $45.30 million and $867,215.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About saffron.finance

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,847 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

