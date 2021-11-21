Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RUTH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH opened at $18.20 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $3,381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 56.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

