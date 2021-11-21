Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.36

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

