Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,868 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.