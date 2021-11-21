Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,740 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

