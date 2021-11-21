Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,610.20 ($21.04) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.21. The stock has a market cap of £183.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,181 ($15.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

