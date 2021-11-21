Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,147 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

