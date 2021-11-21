Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

