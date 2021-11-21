Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

