Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 484 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $596.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.26 and a 200-day moving average of $538.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $354.16 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,987,740 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

