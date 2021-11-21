Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $158.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.