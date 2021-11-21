Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $47.17 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

