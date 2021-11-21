Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Huntsman by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Huntsman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

