Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $774,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.06 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $917.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.