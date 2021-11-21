Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $444,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 236,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $644.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.