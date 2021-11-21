Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.52. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

