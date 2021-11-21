Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $682.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.60 and a 200-day moving average of $726.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

