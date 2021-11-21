Robert W. Baird Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
