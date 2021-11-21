Robert W. Baird Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

