Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as 132.47 and last traded at 129.93. Approximately 145,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,448,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at 123.38.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

