Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.