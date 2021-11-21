Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RMBI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

