Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.65 $517.96 million N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 1.20 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.12

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Pyxis Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers -40.08% -20.01% -8.10%

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

