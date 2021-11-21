Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 658.62%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -343.68% -134.46% -69.32% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.97 -$18.24 million N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

