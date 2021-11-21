Reviewing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Robinhood Markets and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Global Arena -68.70% N/A -100.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.99 $7.45 million N/A N/A Global Arena $640,000.00 5.41 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

