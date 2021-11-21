Reviewing Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) and Its Rivals

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fairfax Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fairfax Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fairfax Financial Competitors 671 2975 2651 143 2.35

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus target price of $707.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.48%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29% Fairfax Financial Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion $218.40 million 3.78 Fairfax Financial Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.00

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

