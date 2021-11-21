Resource Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000.

Shares of ROAM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.81. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

