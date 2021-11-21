Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Post Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

POST opened at $101.33 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

