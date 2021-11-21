Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $79,757,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $61,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 387,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE RSG opened at $136.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

