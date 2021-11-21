Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

REPL stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $81,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

