Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 825,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

