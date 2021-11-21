Renasant Bank Sells 433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

