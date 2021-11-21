Renasant Bank Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $358,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 95.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $332.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

