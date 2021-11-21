Renasant Bank Purchases 468 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renasant Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $353.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.57 and its 200 day moving average is $367.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

