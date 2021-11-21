Renasant Bank Has $624,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $166.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

