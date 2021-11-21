Renasant Bank Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

