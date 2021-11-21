Renasant Bank Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

